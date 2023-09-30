Sports Entrepreneur In Search Of Nigeria’s Kylian Mbappe

208 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ten-year-old Ngozi Covenant dreams of becoming the richest footballer in the world while Onyeama Emmanuel, 15, hopes to join Nigeria’s national team and play for Manchester United Football Club of England.

Ngozi Covenant

The two teenagers now have the opportunity to fulfil their dreams at a football academy set up by Nneameka Obiajulu, a sports entrepreneur in Lagos State.

Obiajulu, who did not have the opportunity to develop his soccer skills as a football-loving kid because his parents wanted him to pursue other careers, hopes to help young people discover their skills and become world-class football stars.

Onyeama Emmanuel

He set up the academy under the aegis of his Lagos-based football and leisure centre, ‘Play On Turf’, for kids between 4 and 15 years to play on an Astroturf after their day’s activities.

Christened “Project Mbappe,” the football academy is conceived to be a rigorous football training for kids to enable them to grow to become the next Kylian Mbappe, the 24-year-old French Paris Saint Germain striker.

Mpappe, a World Cup star known for his speed, agility, and goal-scoring abilities, started his football career at six. But he’s today the captain of the French national team.

Obiajulu believes that the Academy, which commenced operation in July, is capable of producing the next global football stars.

Nneameka Obiajulu

“Now, I think we have about 20 children including a four-year-old and my son who is three. I know there is going to be a huge turnout, and for the financial aspect, each student pays N30,000.

“The payment covers their registration fees and we give them full kits including boots, jersey, socks and others, and for now, there is not much profit from it due to the economic situation,” he said.

The children would subsequently pay N10,000 monthly, to help in the payment of the Academy coach as well as offsetting bills.

“I strongly hope that in the next five years, many of the academy students would have travelled, because the concept is to start early, and they are starting early.

Elukwo Onyeama

“This is what they do in developed countries, where kids are groomed early and it does not stop them from going to school.

“So, I am trying to bring that mentality back home where I encourage parents that football shouldn’t stop their children from going to school. Our students train on Fridays, Saturdays and during holidays train on different days,” he said.

Obiajulu advised parents to support their children/wards who have shown interest in football while urging others not to force children with zero interest as well.

Academy Coach, Eddie Okonta

The academy’s Coach and former Nigerian player, Eddie Okonta, said members of the academy would be trained to become disciplined and thorough professional footballers.

Elukwo Onyeama, the current captain of the Academy, who’s 14 expressed optimism that he would be among the best talents of his generation after leaving the academy.

There’s no doubt that the others, including 10-year-old Covenant, will hope for the same outcome.