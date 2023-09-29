NLC, TUC Fail To Attend FG’s Meeting To Avert Indefinite Strike

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has failed to attend the dialogue to avert the October 3 nationwide indefinite strike with the Federal Government.

THE WHISTLER reports that the NLC and TUC, had on September 26, declared indefinite strike starting from October 3 over the FG’s failure to meet their demands.

The meeting was scheduled to hold at 3:00pm today at the Aso Villa Conference room of the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The invitation letter sent to the Unions dated September 29 was signed on behalf of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, by the Director, Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations, Emmanuel Igbinosun.

The letter titled “Impending labour union strike invitation to a meeting”, read in part: “I bring you greetings from the Honourable Ministers of Labour and Employment.

“I am directed to invite the leadership of the Trade Union Congress Nigeria (TUC) for a meeting with the Chief of Staff to Mr. President on the above subject, scheduled as follows Date: Friday, September 294, 2023; Time: 12 noon. Venue: Aso Villa, Conference Room of the Office of the Chief of Staff to Mr. President.”

However, present at the Aso Villa was Gbajabiamila, Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong but there were no representative from the Labour Unions as of 5.30 pm.

This led to the cancellation of the proposed meeting by the FG

In a response to the Minister, the NLC, TUC in a letter dated September 29 and signed by Emmanuel Ugboaja, NLC’s General Secretary, and Nuhu Toro, TUC’s Secretary General, demanded a new date next week.

The letter titled ‘Re-impending labour union strike: Invitation to meeting”, read: “We extend our warm regards to you and the entire team at your Ministry.

“We wish to express our sincere regrets for our inability to attend the proposed meeting between us and the Federal Government, scheduled for today the 29th Day of September due to already scheduled engagements our officials have outside Abuja.

“Regrettably, the short notice provided for this meeting has posed significant logistical challenges for the majority of our leadership, rendering their participation unfeasible at this time.

“In light of this, and in the interest of ensuring that any discussions held are representative of the NLC’s and TUC’s collective stance, we find it imperative to request the rescheduling of the meeting.

“We trust that this request for a rescheduled meeting will be taken into consideration, and we look forward to your understanding in this matter.”