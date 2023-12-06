Sports Minister Holds Meeting With NFF, Peseiro Over Nations Cup Plans

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of Sports and Youths Development, Senator John Owan Enoh convened a high-level meeting on Wednesday morning, with the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro to deliberate on strategic plans and preparations towards the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The collaborative session, held at the Minister’s office in Abuja, focused on fostering synergy and solidifying a comprehensive roadmap to ensure optimal preparations and success for the Nigerian national football team at the highly anticipated tournament.

Advertisement

Senator Enoh reiterated the government’s unwavering support for Nigerian football and emphasized the significance of meticulous planning and cohesive strategies to propel the national team to victory at the AFCON.

“Our country is so passionate about football, such that amidst all other sports, football is about the only sport that has an entry in the nation’s national budget,” the Minister said. “That is how important football is, because whatever happens to it, happens to us as a country.

“After 10 years, the country is thirsty to win the AFCON. It will matter a great deal to the Nigerian people and to the government of President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. It is important to not just leave the task to the NFF alone, but the government is also interested in being able to tell the Nigerian people what is being done in that regard,” Senator Enoh added.

He stated that the AFCON represents a pivotal opportunity for the national team to showcase its strength and resilience on the continental stage.

Advertisement

The meeting underscores the ministry’s commitment to providing all necessary support and resources to ensure Super Eagles’ readiness and competitiveness at the tournament.

Speaking at the meeting, the NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau assured Nigerians that there is no need to panic, as all hands are on deck, working round the clock to ensure the country flies high at the AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire.

He added that the NFF is committed to making sure the country performs well at the championship.

Super Eagles Coach Jose Peseiro conveyed his appreciation for the collaborative efforts and reiterated his commitment to steering the Nigerian national team towards excellence.

He highlighted the significance of robust preparation and emphasized that the technical crew will work with the players to sort out grey areas and bring joy to Nigerians.