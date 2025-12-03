Stamp Out Bandits In North-West – Theatre Commander Charges Troops

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The new Theatre Commander of Operation Fasan Yamma (OPFY), Major General W.B. Idris has ordered troops in Sokoto to intensify their offensive against armed bandits, directing them to “go after the bandits and stamp them out completely” as Nigeria pushes for decisive gains in the North West.

General Idris issued the charge during his maiden operational assessment visit to the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army and Sector 2 OPFY at Giginya Barracks, Sokoto, a tour aimed at evaluating frontline performance, strengthening morale, and setting the tone for a more aggressive phase of counter-banditry operations.

Troops of the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army

His visit comes at a time when communities across the North West continue to face persistent attacks, making the effectiveness of joint operations a critical national security priority.

Addressing the troops, he said the next phase of OPFY operations would be more intense and would require absolute commitment.

“The tempo of this battle is just starting.To eliminate the bandits completely, we must show courage, dedication, discipline and sacrifice.”

Advertisement

He said the command is prepared to provide advanced combat support and adequate logistics to enhance effectiveness on the frontline. According to him, the troops must also be psychologically prepared for a renewed, high-pressure push against criminal gangs terrorising rural communities.

General Idris also commended the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division and Commander Sector 2 OPFY, Major General Ibikunle Ajose, for what he described as a “proactive leadership approach” in confronting security threats within the sector’s area of responsibility.

During the visit, he inspected the Quarter Guard, received operational briefings, visited the Division Training School, and interacted with soldiers wounded in action, assuring them of the best possible medical care.

He later proceeded to the 248 Battalion in Ilela, where he shared a meal with troops to boost morale.

Earlier speaking the General Officer Commanding the 8 division Major General Ajose had briefed the Theatre Commander on recent operational successes, ongoing training exercises, and logistical challenges constraining troop mobility and response.