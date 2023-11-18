‘Start Business Instead Of Waiting For Jobs’ — VP Shettima Tells UNIMAID Graduates At Convocation

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

— As Vice President Bags Honourary Doctorate Degree

Vice President Kashim Shettima has challenged graduates of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) to embrace entrepreneurship and self-employment instead of waiting for government jobs.

Shettima gave the charge on Saturday at the 24th combined convocation ceremony of UNIMAID where he was also conferred with an honorary doctorate degree.

The VP said the era where graduates rely solely on the government for employment was over, adding that they must use their education and entrepreneurial skills to make a positive impact on society.

“Every success in life brings with it challenges. You are graduating today, our nation is faced with myriads of problems. I believe the university has adequately prepared you to contribute to proffering solutions to these problems.

“The era when graduates look up to the government for answers to all problems is fast fading. I encourage you to specifically utilise your entrepreneurial training in the university to decide your employability status. Start an enterprise, no matter how small your capital or idea is,” Shettima was quoted by his media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, as advising the graduating students.

Speaking on his conferment with a honourary doctorate, the VP acknowledged the impact of his educational journey at UNIMAID, describing the institution as instrumental in shaping his formative years as a student.

Vice President Kashim Shettima bags honourary doctorate degree from UNIMAID

Shettima expressed gratitude to his lecturers and mentors for imparting knowledge and values that prepared him for leadership and service.

“This homecoming is to express my gratitude for the lessons learned in the halls, the premises, and in the service of this esteemed institution.

“The choices I’ve made since being certified by this institution to pursue my dream have taken me to heights I could have only imagined. In each room and at every event, I find a reason to utter a prayer for the training acquired here. I am a child of a collection of patient teachers and mentors, so I’m acutely aware that this honour is not mine alone to claim,” he added.

He continued: “To you, I will always be a student, and with all the privilege to remind me of my ambassadorial duty to the University of Maiduguri. This is why I am excited that I am not here today for defying a code of conduct, for that would have meant that I failed as a flag-bearer of my alma mater.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, receiving an honorary doctorate from the institution that has been instrumental in shaping one’s formative years can only signify that one has followed the path of an indescribable principle. However, this honour is neither for me nor for you alone; it is a grand testament to the equalizing power of the education fostered here. This gathering symbolizes our collective aspirations as an institution.

“Here, on the fine sands and under the lush trees of Unimaid, I was taught that education is the brick with which a purposeful life is built. However, the education in question isn’t what you cram to pass your examinations; it’s what you do with what you have learned. I am where I am today because I learned here that intellectual curiosity is the preservative of every enduring civilization,” Sen. Shettima

In his remarks, the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, commended UNIMAID for equipping the students to contribute to national development while assuring the university’s management of the state government’s continued support.

The convocation ceremony was attended by dignitaries including state governors, federal lawmakers, and the Shehu of Borno.