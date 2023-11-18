Real Madrid Suffer Another Injury Blow As Brazilian Star, Vinicius Out For 10 Weeks

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr has suffered a hamstring injury, which is expected to rule him out of action for the rest of the year.

The Brazilian winger was forced out with the injury in his country’s 2-1 loss to Colombia on Thursday in the World Cup qualifiers.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old immediately returned to his club for further checks but was told that it will be the end of his involvement in football for the rest of the year.

Real Madrid have now provided an update concerning his injury with a statement on their website.

“He has been diagnosed with a tear in the femoral biceps with involvement of the distal tendon in his left leg. Evolution pending,” Real Madrid said in a statement.

Vinicius is expected to be out of action for 10 weeks according to media reports in Spain, in a big blow for Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

Advertisement

Real Madrid have struggled with injuries this season, with the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Arda Guler all out of action with knee injuries.

Camavinga also suffered a knee injury while on international duty with France.

Vinicius has made 13 appearances for Real Madrid this season, scoring six goals and recording four assists in all competitions.

Real Madrid are second in LaLiga, two points behind Girona.