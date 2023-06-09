State, Private Companies To Generate Power As Tinubu Signs 2023 Electricity Bill Into Law

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has signed the 2023 Electricity Bill that will guide the post-privatization phase of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) as well as encourage States, and private companies to generate electricity.

Recall that in July 2022, lawmakers passed the electricity act which will replace the Electricity and Power Sector Reform Act of 2005, according to the president on Friday in Abuja.

The president revealed that the aim of the act is to create a comprehensive legal and institutional framework to guide the NESI and consolidates all legislations dealing with the electricity supply industry to provide an ideal Institutional framework.

Also, to ensure the de-monopolization of Nigeria’s electricity generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity at the National level thereby empowering states, companies and individuals to generate, transmit and distribute electricity.

The Act mandates the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) with the power to regulate the electricity sector within Nigeria without bias to the powers of the states to make laws and create electricity markets within the state.

NERC is embedded with the authority to change regulatory responsibilities from itself to state regulators when they are established, which implies that until a state has passed its electricity market laws, NERC will continue to regulate electricity business exclusively carried out in those states.

Currently, Lagos, Edo, and Kaduna states already have electricity market laws and can start regulating their market, while states without such laws will be regulated by NERC.

Issuance of licenses by states to private investors who can operate mini-grids and power plants within the state is permitted by the act, however, the act prevents interstate and transnational electricity distribution.

Electricity generation licensees are obligated to meet renewable generation obligations as may be prescribed by NERC. Under the Act.