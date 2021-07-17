Statement Rejecting Nnamdi Kanu Not From Prof Obiozor—Ohanaeze Youth

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) claims Senator Rochas Okorocha’s faction of the pan-Igbo organization is trying to create a discord between the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof George Obiozor.

Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka, national president of the youth council, stated this weekend while reacting to a social media report where Prof Obiozor was quoted as saying, “I am the president general of Ohanaeze ndi Igbo, not Nnamdi Kanu. Nobody gave him the veto to decide for the Igbo.

“Whatsoever he was doing at his Radio Biafra is solely for him and has no link with the entire Igbo community. I could remember how many times we called him to order, yet he refused to heed to our calls, now he’s about to face what is bigger than him.”

Igboayaka claimed investigations carried out by his group revealed that the statement did not emanate from Obiozor. He blamed a faction of the pan-Igbo group, recognized by Senator Rocahs Okorocha, as being behind the publication.

According to him, “After our independent investigation, the council discovered that the blackmail came from one Mr Chidi Ibe and Mr Okechukwu Isigusoro whom Rochas Okorocha claimed to his own faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo at his Spitbat residence in Owerri.

“It’s on record that Ohanaeze Ndigbo, led by Prof George Obiozor, in Enugu on 10th July, 2021 issued a communiqué in regard of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s re-arrest and trial” stating that, “In as much as Ohanaeze Ndigbo is not averse to the trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we however submit that he should be tried within the ambit of the laws and in line with global best practices.”

He recalled that Ohanaeze, under Obiozor, ‘constituted a legal team to monitor the legal proceedings’ of Mazi Kanu, adding that, “It’s quite unreasonable as well as a big insult to Ndigbo for anyone to believe or attribute that piece of writing to Prof Obiozor’.

He called on Igbo youths and ‘our brothers in self-determination groups to disregard the blackmail making rounds on social media against Prof George Obiozor’.

Mr Ibe, who heads a faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, could not be reached for comments.