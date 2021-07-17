Bayelsa Governor Appoints Kingdom Youth Ambassador After Winning Nigerian Idol Competition

Winner of season six edition of the Nigerian Idol competition, Kingdom Kroseide, has been granted educational scholarship by the Bayelsa State Government.

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, said this on Friday when he received Kingdom and his team in Government House, Yenegoa.

He said the government would foot the bill of the education of the 24-year-old star at the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

The governor also appointed Kingdom as the Youth Ambassador in the state.

He said, “In appreciation of honour you have brought to the state, I hereby announce that you are on scholarship of the Bayelsa State Government.

“As you finish your first degree and if you proceed for a master degree, the scholarship would also cover your programme.

“You are also appointed as an ambassador of Youths of Bayelsa State.

“Let me use this opportunity to call on youths of Bayelsa State to see Mr. Timi Kingdom Kroseide as a role model; as one who out of hard work and the grace of God has brought honour to the State.

“I am sure that putting yourselves in legitimate careers, you would bring honour not only to yourselves but also to your state and country.”

While appreciating Kingdom for the honour done to the state, Diri advised him to strike a balance between his academics and his career.

He added that with proper education, he would excel in his chosen career even outside the shores of Nigeria.

Earlier Kroseide attributed his success to the grace of God and hard work.

He commended the state government, Bayelsans and Nigerians for their support that enabled him to win the competition.