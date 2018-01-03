Bellerin Stoppage Time Strike Salvages Point For Arsenal In Stunning London Derby

Hector Bellerin’s stoppage time strike secured a point for Arsenal against Chelsea in an entertaining fixture at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

Jack Wilshere put Arsenal ahead in the 63rd minute after a nice build up by the Gunners, driving home a powerful shot inside the 18-yard box.

The strike was the midfielder’s first goal in 43 Premier League matches, with his last against West Brom in May 2015.

But Arsenal’s lead lasted just four minutes as the visitors were awarded a controversial penalty after Bellerin’s challenge on Eden Hazard.

Hazard converted from the spot to level the game.

Arsenal manager labelled referee Anthony Taylor’s decision to award the penalty as “farcical”.

Chelsea must have thought they had secured all three points when Marcos Alonso got in front of Shkodran Mustafi to steer home a Davide Zappacosta cross after 84 minutes.

But it would be Bellerin who had the final say in the dying seconds as he bagged a late leveller to earn a share of the spoils.

The two sides shared an incredible 33 chances, with the heroic keeping of Gunners’ Petr Cech and Blues’ Thibaut Courtois ensuring only four goals were conceded.

There was more drama seconds from the end when Zappacosta’s shot thundered off Cech’s crossbar., after the former Chelsea goalkeeper saved an Alvaro Morata strike.

Chelsea sit third, seven points above sixth-placed Arsenal, who are unbeaten in six league games.