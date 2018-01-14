Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Benue Killings: Plateau Governor Lalong Apologises Over Comments

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
Simon Lalong, Plateau State Governor
Solomon Lalong, governor of Plateau State, has apologized for comments he made aftermath of the killings by suspected Fulani Herdsmen in Benue State.

Lalong had after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari last Thursday faulted the implementation of the Benue state anti-grazing law for the Herdsmen attack which killed about 73 people.

According to Lalong, he advised his Benue counterpart, Samuel Ortom against implementing the anti-grazing law without alternative.

But speaking on Saturday, Lalong apologized for the comments, saying he was misinterpreted.

Lalong said: “I must say that I humbly apologise for my comments,” the Plateau governor said.

He condoled with the people of Benue State over the loss of lives during the crisis, adding that “a lot of social media write-ups”.

The governor added: “I apologise for that because neither the argument for nor against helps the matter because it involves lives.”

