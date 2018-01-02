Buhari Condemns Rivers New Year Massacre, Says Culprits Must Be Punished

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and outrage over the killings of innocent persons in Omoku, Rivers State on New Year’s Day.

Unknown gunmen killed at least 14 churchgoers returning from a midnight service in the early hours of Monday in Rivers State, the latest violence to hit the oil-rich region.

The President also condemned the killing of the traditional ruler, the Etum Numana, Dr Gambo Makama, and his wife in Sango Local Government Area of Kaduna State on New Year’s Day.

Mr Buhari who described the incidents as “reprehensible and unacceptable,” directed law enforcement agencies in both states to intensify their current efforts in order to speedily bring the perpetrators to face the wrath of the law.

“I have always maintained that nothing justifies the taking of the life of an innocent person, people in our communities must learn to live peacefully,” the President said in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

President Buhari appealed to the communities affected not to embark on reprisal attacks, but allow the security agencies to carry out comprehensive investigations to properly punish the culprits.

He commiserated with the families of the victims and wished the injured faster recovery.