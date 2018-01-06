Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Advertisement

Football

Coutinho Skips Liverpool Training Camp As Barca Move Nears

By Editor
Phillipe Coutinho
0 80

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho has not travelled with the squad for a warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

The Brazil international, who is currently sidelined with a thigh injury, was among a number of first-team players – undisclosed by the club – who stayed behind on Merseyside.

Speculation has been growing about a renewed bid for Coutinho from Barcelona, who had three offers rejected – the last totalling £113m – for him in the summer.

Sky Sports’ Spanish football expert Guillem Balague says Barcelona will go “as far as it takes” to get the Brazilian, and are preparing a bid of £133m (£97.5m up front, plus £35.5m in add-ons).

RELATED:  Emirates Airlines Returns To Abuja Route After One Year

Coutinho handed in a transfer request last summer in an attempt to force a move but was unsuccessful.

The Brazilian has not played in either of the Reds’ matches since the transfer window opened in January because of a minor thigh problem, but manager Jurgen Klopp said on Thursday he expects the 25-year-old to be fit for next Sunday’s visit of Manchester City.

Sky Sports

You might also like

BREAKING: Liverpool Agree £142m Deal With Barcelona For Philippe Coutinho

Messi To Leave Barcelona For Free If Catalonia Leaves Spain – Report

Mohammed Salah Is Africa Player Of The Year

Klavan Injury Time Header Seals Dramatic Victory For Liverpool

Liverpool Sign Southampton’s Van Dijk For New World Record Fee

El Classico: Barca Thrash Real Madrid, Move 9 Points Clear

Comments
Loading...