El-Rufai Unleashes Military, Police On Protesting Teachers In Kaduna

The Governor Nasir El-Rufai-led state government has deployed security forces against the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) protesting the mass sack of teachers in Kaduna.

Operatives of the Nigerian Military and the Nigeria Police on Thursday mounted two armoured cars around the NLC secretariat to prevent the protesters from carrying out their demonstration.

One of the police officers deployed to stop the protesters said to newsmen, “We are ordered by the Commissioner of Police not to allow the protesters to cross Independence Way,” adding that “We are restricting them to the premises of Labour House.”

Details later.