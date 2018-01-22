Henrikh Mkhitaryan has signed a long-term contract with Arsenal in a deal which sees Alexis Sanchez join Manchester United.

The 29-year-old Armenian made 39 appearances while at Manchester United, scoring five times and was part of their UEFA Europa League winning squad last season.



On his move, Mkhitaryan said: “I’m very happy that we could finish this deal and I’m very happy to be here. It’s a dream come true because I’ve always dreamed of playing for Arsenal. Now that I’m here, I’ll do my best for this club to create history.”

Arsenal manager, Arsène Wenger added: “Henrikh is a very complete player. He creates chances, he defends well, he can absorb distances and he’s very committed as well. I must say he’s a player who has all the attributes.”

Sanchez becomes the second high-profile forward to move directly from the Emirates Stadium to Old Trafford in the last six years following Robin Van Persie’s £23m transfer in August 2012.

The Chilean scored 80 goals in 166 appearances during his time with the Gunners. He was part of two Emirates FA Cup-winning squads (2015 and 2017), with Wenger’s side.

The 29-year-old had reportedly agreed personal terms for a move to Manchester City during the current transfer window, who had submitted a £20m bid for the player, only to join to their bitter rivals instead after they came in with a reportedly better package.

“I am thrilled to be joining the biggest club in the world,” Sánchez told United’s website.

“I have spent three and a half wonderful years at Arsenal and I bring with me very positive memories of that great club and its fans.

“The chance to play in this historic stadium and to work with José Mourinho was something I could not turn down. I am very proud to be the first Chilean player ever to play for United’s first team and I hope I can show our fans all around the world why the club wanted to bring me here.”

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho added: “He will bring his ambition, drive and personality, qualities that make a Manchester United player and a player that makes the team stronger and the supporters proud of their club dimension and prestige.”