IPOB Declares Another Top Member ‘Missing’

Another top member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been declared missing by the secessionist group.

Mr. Chidiebere Walter Agbo reportedly went missing prior to IPOB’s conduction of a peaceful solidarity march in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in celebration of President Donald Trump’s inauguration in February, 2017.

‎Mazi Livinus Ugwuoke, IPOB’s coordinator in Enugu, told newsmen that Agbo’s sudden disappearance last year may not be unconnected with Nigerian Army’s alleged victimization of members of the group.

“This struggle is our life. I became an IPOB member because the situation of Ndigbo has not changed in Nigeria. Every government has foisted policies that have made Ndigbo look ordinary in a country where they are major stakeholders.

“We want to resurrect Biafra because that is the only place we can have our freedom. But they are killing us, they are arresting us and putting some of us in prison, even when we have not killed or harmed anybody”, Ugwuoke said.

He further stated that regardless of the mysterious disappearance of its members, IPOB would not be undeterred in its struggle for a sovereign state of Biafra.

The WHISTLER recalls that IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, had similarly went missing following the alleged raid on his home by some Nigerian soldiers in Abia State.