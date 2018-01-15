Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Football

Manchester United Legend, Ryan Giggs Named New Wales Manager

Ryan Giggs
Ryan Giggs has been appointed as the new manager of Wales, the Football Association of Wales announced Monday.

The FAW confirmed the Manchester United great’s appointment via its official Twitter feed with a short film of a Wales shirt having the name ‘Giggs’ pressed into it, with an accompanying caption of #CroesoGiggsy (Welcome Giggsy).

It will be Giggs’s first permanent managerial post and he succeeds fellow former Wales international Chris Coleman, who bowed out after the national side failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup finals in Russia.

