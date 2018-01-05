NDLEA Officer Killed By Suspected Drug Traffickers In Kano

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Col. Mustapha Abdullah, says one of its officers in Kano command has been killed by some suspected drug traffickers.

Abdullah disclosed this on Friday in Kano when he addressed officers and men of the agency.

He sympathised with them and the family of the victim.

The chairman said that two other officers attacked by the suspects were receiving treatment.

He described the attack as an attempt to discourage the agency in its efforts toward ensuring that the country is free from the activities of drug traffickers.

“The officer that was killed, Mr Tanko Amfani was in company of his colleagues while coming back from Rano Local Government Area on a mission to arrest some suspected drug traffickers.

“But unfortunately, they were attacked at the early hours of Thursday,” he said.

Abdullah said that only someone who is on hard drugs can carry out such attack on the officers.

“It would not discourage us from discharging our responsibilities.

“Therefore, I am calling on our officers not to relent in their efforts”, he said.

According to Abdallah, the agency has in recent times lost three other officers at Okene, in Kogi State

He commiserated with the families of the four officers who lost their lives in Kogi and Kano while serving the nation.

Abdallah assured the personnel that the Federal Government was doing everything possible to equip the officers more and also ensure their welfare in order to boost their morale.

He said that more personnel would soon be recruited by the agency to strengthen its manpower.

In his remarks, the NDLEA Commander in Kano, Alhaji Hamza Umar said that the riffles used by the attackers were not locally-made but AK 47 guns which are not ordinary.

He appealed to the general public to continue to give the agency all the necessary support in order to succeed in the fight against drug trafficking.