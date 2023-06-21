Strong Wind May Destroy Buildings, Other Properties In FCT, 12 States, FEMA Warns

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has warned that states surrounding the Federal Capital Territory will experience strong winds within the next three days.

It said states contiguous to the Federal Capital Territory, like Nasarawa, Niger, and Kaduna are to experience very strong winds within the next three days.

Others are Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Bauchi, Yobe, Gombe, Borno and Adamawa states

In a statement signed by FEMA’s Head of Public Affairs, Nkechi Isa, on Wednesday, the agency said it was issuing the warning following an impact-based weather forecast by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency.

FEMA said the warning was based on the weather forecast by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), and the intended outcome of the strong wind may likely result in the displacements of people and isolated cases of damage to weak structures.

Recall that NiMet`s in its weather outlook predicted a cloudy atmosphere with patches of clouds over the northern region and prospects of morning thunderstorms

“However moderate risk hazards may occur due to the strong winds, but the climatic changes in some of these states, particularly Nasarawa, may impact the FCT,” he said.

FEMA noted that the agency’s Search and Rescue teams had been placed on high alert and warned residents to exercise caution during heavy rains and to avoid driving in a pool of water

The agency also urged residents to clear blocked drains and to avoid building on water channels, while assuring them of the commitment of the agency to the protection of lives and property.