Subsidy Removal: Abia Governor Confirms Receipt Of N2bn Palliative From FG

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti has confirmed that the state has received N2bn as part payment from the N5bn promised by the Federal Government as fuel subsidy palliative.

He also confirmed the receipt of three thousand bags of rice to be shared among the people of Abia.

The governor who disclosed this while addressing the State Executive Council who are in Aba for a retreat, said his administration will not deceive the people like the previous administration did.

The Federal Government had last Thursday announced the sum of N5bn as palliative to each state of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to cushion the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State had announced this during an interactive session with State House correspondents in Abuja after the statutory meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by Vice-President Kashim Shettima.