Subsidy Removal: RCCG Parish Offers Free Petrol To Church Members

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Bridge parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, has announced that it would fill the fuel tanks of members who arrive at church by 8am on Sunday, July 30th.

Advertisement

The parish is headed by Pastor Leke, the son of the RCCG General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

In the advertorial floated by Leke on Saturday, vehicles whose tanks will be filled with petrol must come to the service “filled with people.”

The cars must also remain in church until the end of church service by 11:30am.

The gesture is apparently aimed at assisting members attend church services following the hike in fuel price occasioned by the Federal Government’s recent petrol subsidy removal.

In his inaugural address on May 29, Tinubu had said “fuel subsidy is gone”, and subsequently promised to provide palliatives to cushion the effect on Nigerians.

Advertisement

“I can assure you that I understand your pains and the pains of your uncles, brothers, your mums. I understand, I feel it. It is not easy to get out a monster of over 40 years that is called subsidy,” Tinubu said afterwards without drawing back on his decision.

Amid the development, the governors have supported the president’s decision.

Lately, the governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri rolled out over 100 cars in the state to assist residents in their movements.