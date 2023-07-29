MURIC Kicks Against Sanwo-Olu’s Proposed Cabinet, Says Skewed Against Muslims

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Muslim rights advocacy group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condemned the cabinet nominees list of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

THE WHISTLER on Friday reported that Sanwo-Olu, transmitted 39 cabinet nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

THE WHISTLER also gathered that women make up 30 per cent of the cabinet designates.

But reacting to the governor’s cabinet nominees list, MURIC described it as illegal, adding that it failed to be fair to the Muslim population in the state.

According to the group, out of the 39 cabinet nominees of Sanwo-Olu, only 8 are verifiable Muslims, noting that the list failed inclusivity and integrity test.

In a statement on Saturday by its Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, MURIC said: “The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday unveiled the list of commissioners for the state. The list contained 39 names.

“But to our surprise, only 8 of the nominees are verifiable Muslims. We find it difficult to understand why cabinet composition should be weaponised by the Lagos State Government (LASG) against Muslims. Ratio 31:8 fails inclusivity test. It also fails integrity test. What percentage is 8 out of 39? What is the rationale for coming out with this atrocious ratio?

“This is exactly what we have been saying about the political marginalisation of Muslims in the South West. It is a disease of the eyes, not of the nose. It needs no smelling. We can all see and read the list. It is all over the internet. Muslims groups all over the South West are expressing dissatisfaction with the development.

“We strongly denounce this deliberate and illegal attempt to deprive Muslims of opportunities to partake in the governance of their environment.

“It is illegal because Section 14(4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria stipulates that ‘The composition of the Government of the Federation, a State, a local government council, or any of the agencies of such Government or council, and the conduct of the affairs of the Government or council or such agencies shall be carried out in such manner as to recognise the diversity of the people within its area of authority and the need to promote a sense of belonging and loyalty among all the people of the Federation.’

“Sanwo-Olu’s proposed cabinet is therefore illegal, illegitimate, unlawful and unconstitutional to the extent that it failed to be fair to the teeming Muslim population in the state. It will remain so until he reviews it and makes the list inclusive. Lagos Muslims have been rubbished by this list. It is a dirty slap in the face. This list is disgusting, repulsive and therefore unacceptable.”

The group also described the list as a betrayal of trust, stating that Muslims voted massively for the the governor in the lasted general elections.

MURIC warned political parties against coming to lobby for votes in 2027 if their candidates are not Muslims, adding that 2027 would be the turn of the Muslims to produce a governor in the state.

“It is a betrayal of trust because Lagos Muslims voted en masse for Sanwo-Olu. MURIC in particular came out openly to support his second term and we persuaded fellow Muslims to drop their opposition to the governor. But imagine this!

“We are sending a note of warning to all political parties in the state. 2027 will not be business as usual. Don’t come to lobby us for votes if your candidate is not a Muslim. It is the turn of Muslims in 2027 and we will vote massively for any party that picks a Muslim as it’s gubernatorial flagbearer.

“MURIC has no political tabula rasa. We are open to all parties. The welfare of Nigerian Muslims is our major interest. We will not hide that. Neither do we owe anyone any apology for it,” the group stated.

It would be recalled that MURIC had in April 2022, kicked against the endorsement by the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos.

The group had noted that the endorsement of the governor for another term in office violated the principle of rotational governance between Christians and Muslims in the state.