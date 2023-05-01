Sudan Crisis: Evacuation To Begin As Egypt Finally Opens Border To Fleeing Nigerians – NidCOM

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Egypt has finally opened its borders for Nigerians fleeing war-torn Sudan by buses to get evacuated by stand-by aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force and Air peace which have been on ground for several hours .

Advertisement

This was disclosed on Monday by the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, NidCOM.

Since the crisis in Sudan started about 3 weeks ago, various countries have moved out their citizens from the area.

But for Nigeria, there was a delay due to documentation processes set out by the Egyptian side.

While buses were hired to move thousands of students to the Egyptian border, aircrafts from Nigeria have been waiting in the country.

NidCOM revealed that president Muhammadu Buhari has prevailed on his Egyptian counterpart over the development.

Advertisement

“With the intervention of President Buhari, Egypt has finally opened its border to Nigerians fleeing Sudan.

“With an Airforce plane already on the ground in Aswan, Egypt, the processing of the first set of evacuees will begin,” it tweeted.

NidCOM thanked relevant stakeholders playing different roles in facilitating the evacuation of Nigerians.