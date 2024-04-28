Super Eagles Striker, Dessers Scores 20th Goal Of The Season For Rangers

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Super Eagles striker, Cyril Dessers scored his 20th goal of the season for Rangers in the 2-1 win over St. Mirren 2-1 in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Dessers has enjoyed a blistering run of form for the Gers in recent weeks. He scored the brace that helped them qualify for the Scottish Cup final against Heart last Sunday.

He started the encounter and scored the winning goal in the 74th minute to hand Rangers the maximum points.

Another Super Eagles star, Leon Balogun, was in action for the full duration of the encounter.

The 29-year-old has taken his tally to 20 goals in all competitions, with 14 coming in the Scottish Premier League and the other six spread across the Europa League, League Cup, and Scottish FA Cup.

He has enjoyed a successful season with Rangers helping them to the Scottish League Cup trophy in December.

Rangers are in the second place on the league table, three points leaders Celtic with five games to go.