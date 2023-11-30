Super Falcons Shine In Abuja With 5:0 Victory Over Cape Verde

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Super Falcons recorded a 5-0 win over Cape Verde in the first leg of the 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations final round qualifying at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Thursday.

Uchenna Kanu and Esther Okoronkwo scored a brace, and Monday Gift added the other goal to the delight of the supporters.



The Super Falcons made light work of the Cape Verdeans with impressive performance to move a step closer to qualifying for the competition in Morocco.

Monday Gift hit the bar from a 22-yard free kick before Uchenna Kanu took advantage of goalmouth scramble to score the first goal with a close range finish.

Monday Gift added the second goal after the opponents failed to clear their lines in the 25th minute.

Kanu added her second of the day, finishing off a swift counter-attacking move started by Rasheedat Ajibade to make it 3-0 for the hosts.

Esther Okoronkwo added the fourth with a fine individual effort after the hour mark, she completed her brace with another goal 13 minutes from the regulation time to put the Super Falcons in the driving seat of the clash.

The second leg comes up in Praia in Cape Verde on Tuesday, 5th December.