Suspected Armed Robbers Killed In Enugu

Some suspected armed robbers were today killed by police operatives in Enugu.

The victims, shown in a video to be operating in a tricycle, had huge sums of money suspected to have been stolen from their victims.

Some of the victims, including a female, and mainly POS operators, claimed to have been robbed by them.

The spots of the attacks, according to them, were Onu Asata, Ugwueze Street, among others. Another victim, a driver of an SUV, showed where his windscreen was perforated by bullets suspected to have fired by the alleged criminals.

The state police command is yet to make a statement on the incident.

The state government recently launched its Operation Rapid Response Squad to check crimes in the state.