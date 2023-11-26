Customs Pushes For Bill To Establish Pension Board

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is seeking to initiate a bill that will establish a separate entity for the management of the NCS Pension Fund Administration, just like the Military Pensions Board.

The NCS is also planning to engage some of its retired officers as consultants, according to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

The CG Customs made the disclosure at the maiden reunion of the retired management staff of the NCS.

The Comptroller-General said in addressing the pension concerns of members and retirees, the NCS would lobby the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun to sponsor a Bill that would enable the establishment of a Pensions Board for Customs.

Adeniyi said, “Recognizing the urgency of addressing pension concerns, discussions have been initiated with the Honourable Minister (Finance) to sponsor a bill aimed at establishing a separate entity for the management of the NCS Pension Fund Administration, mirroring successful models in other sectors, such as the Military.

“Moreover, recognizing the wealth of experience held by retired Management Officers, the Service is exploring options to leverage this expertise by engaging them as consultants.”

The Customs Boss explained that there are ongoing efforts and reforms in the Customs aimed at ameliorating the plight of retired officers.

The CG said one of the initiatives is to enhance the welfare framework for retired officers while the Human Resource Department is actively engaged in transitioning the verification exercise of retired officers from a physical to a digital format, streamlining and expediting the process.

He said, “The bedrock of motivation within our esteemed organization has undeniably been the unwavering focus on welfare, and your distinguished efforts during your tenures are vividly reflected in the gazettes. These gazettes, at times subject to interpretation conflicts, stand as tangible testaments to your commitment to improving the well-being of officers.

“It is with a candid acknowledgment that the existing welfare and severance packages for retired officers have regrettably fallen short of the lofty standards your efforts sought to establish. This shortfall is symptomatic of broader systemic challenges in the service’s overall welfare structure, a reality that we wholeheartedly acknowledge and pledge to comprehensively address in our ongoing commitment to service improvement.”

The CG expressed concerns over the prevailing security challenges in the country, saying that the NCS is taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of Management officers during travels.

Adeniyi said officers will be provided with comprehensive security protocols to guarantee their well-being in transit in a manner that reflects the NCS’ commitment to the holistic welfare and security of its retired officers.

The CG added, “These ongoing efforts signify our dedication to enhancing the post-service experience for our retired officers and reinforcing the pivotal role they play in the continued success of the Nigeria Customs Service.

“We recognize the critical importance of prioritizing the healthcare needs of our retired officers. Your health is not only a personal priority but a shared responsibility. We commit to ensuring that healthcare remains a central focus, providing you with the care and support you deserve.”