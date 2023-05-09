Suspected Armed Robbers Wearing Charms Killed In Anambra

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two unidentified suspected criminals were, on 7/5/2023 by 8:45 pm, killed during a gun duel with the operatives of the Anambra State Police Command, THE WHISTLER gathered on Tuesday.

The operatives, while on a routine patrol along Nkpor, Idemili North LGA, intercepted a gang of four operating in an unregistered black Lexus SUV, recovered two locally made explosives, one Ak47 rifle, nine live 7.62 ammunition, four Ak47 magazines, charms and other incriminating items, police sources said.

According to the state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, “The operatives, during the gun duel with the criminals, demobilized two of the gang members, while two others escaped. Efforts are already emplaced to arrest other fleeing gang members.”

In another development, police operatives at Azu Ogbunike, Oyi LGA, on the same day, around 4pm, arrested another gang of armed robbers while they were vandalizing a truck suspected to have been stolen.

Ikenga mentioned their names as Nwusulor Fidelis, 51; Iloegunam Amobi, 44; Solomon Akpagu, 51, and Chidiebere Innocent, 28.

In his words, “They all confessed to the crime, and are currently helping the police with information on other syndicate members that dispossessed innocent drivers of their trucks before bringing them to their criminal hideout at Azu Ogbunike.”