LAUTECH Denies August 18 Resumption Directive

The management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, has denied issuing any statement announcing resumption of academic activities on August 18, 2022.

An online news platform had posted that the management had asked teachers and students to resume on Thursday.

The university said the memo which had already gone viral was purportedly signed by the registrar of the university.

But the Registrar, Dr. Kayode Ogunleye, in a statement made available to our correspondent on Tuesday by the Principal Assistant Registrar, Public and Alumni Relations Unit, Mr Olalekan Fadeyi, denied the resumption order .

The registrar said, “The directive did not emanate from the university management.

“Members of the public, especially parents, staff and students of LAUTECH, are therefore implored to allow leadership of the university conclude the on-going efforts at resolving issues militating against resumption of academic activities.

“After that, the authentic information will be issued.”