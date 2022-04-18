Ukraine: Nigerian Pastor’s Church Auditorium Converted To Shelter Home For Displaced People

The founding pastor of the Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for all Nations, Ukraine, Sunday Adelaja, stated on Monday that the church auditorium in the country has been converted into a feeding centre and shelter home in view of the ongoing conflict between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

THE WHISTLER reported on February 26 that Adelaja fled Ukraine during the conflict.

The cleric, who pastors a single congregation of over 10,000, had explained that he and his family had to escape because he got American intelligence revealing that he was among the elites targeted for attacks by Russian forces.

Revealing the new decision on Monday, Adelaja stated that the realities on ground required that the church must play a great role in helping the needy.

He also urged people around the world to keep praying for Ukraine.

He wrote:

“While I and millions of Ukrainians were forced into exile as refugees in Europe, the church back at home in Ukraine is adapting to the new realities on ground. The church must be there for the needy, hence our brothers and sisters at home are busy caring for the senior citizens, the weak, hungry and disabled.

“We have a new set of homeless and displaced people now in Ukraine. These people must be fed and housed. Hence our church is converted to a feeding center and a shelter home for those who have no place to go to. No more church as usual for sure.”