Taraba 8th Assembly Dissolved

Following a letter sent from Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, House members of the eight Assembly which was constituted in 2015 has been dissolved.

The dissolution is to usher in those elected as representatives of various state constituencies at the 2019 polls.

The letter sent by the governor was read at the last plenary of the eight assembly on Thursday by the outgoing Speaker, Peter Diah and adopted by members.

In his valedictory speech, Diah applauded his fellow colleagues for their tenacity, which he said was what produced a good a good working relationship with other arms of government.

He said “I can proudly say that our legislation in the past four years have benefitted the good people of Taraba.

“Moreover, I must commend the house for the good working relationship we had not only with the executive but also the judiciary.”

He also remembered former member representing Takum 1, Hosea Ibi, who was kidnapped and later killed by his abductors, as well as former member representing Ardo Kola constituency, Emmanuel Dame who also died.

The outgoing members during the valedictory sitting took turns to eulogise the deceased and relieve their four-year experience in the house which came to an end on May 30.