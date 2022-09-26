TCN Opens Investigation Into Cause Of Grid Collapse

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Transmission Company of Nigeria has explained why the national grid collapsed while it notified the problem has been fixed.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the national grid collapsed in the early hours of Monday.

Distribution companies in Nigeria told customers that the grid collapsed around 10:51am on Monday.

But the TCN said in a statement that the national power grid which experienced “partial system disturbance at about 10:51 on Monday, September 26, 2022” has been partially restored.

TCN blamed the disturbance on “sudden drop in system frequency, which created system instability.”

“The restoration of the affected part of the grid commenced immediately at 11.55am with Osogbo/Ihovobor back to the grid followed by Jebba/Osigbo, Kainji/Jebba, Bennin/ Onitsha, Shiroro/Kaduna, Shirin/ Katampe, and Alaoji/Ikot-Ekpene, among others.”

According to the TCN, a full-scale investigation is being conducted to establish and ascertain the cause of the partial disturbance as this unwholesome event has resulted in aggregate generation loss.

The TCN said it regrets any inconveniences caused by the black-out caused by the grid collapse.

“We are committed to leveraging the concerted intervention instituted so far to enhance power supply reliability so that the issue of the system disturbance will soon become outdated, ” it added.