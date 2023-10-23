There Was No Assassination Attempt On Me – Gov Yahaya Bello

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has debunked claims of an attempted assassination on him, while en route to Abuja on Sunday, describing such a move as bad publicity.

Bello in a Live video on Sunday, admitted that there was an incident on his way to Abuja, without disclosing the precise location.

The governor also admitted there was an altercation between personnel of the military and police.

However, Bello swept his State’s Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo under the bus by saying: “You are not doing me any favour by putting out fake news out there that Governor Bello escaped assassination when there was nothing of that nature.

“So, there are politics that could be alluded to it. I do not need to be given bad publicity whatsoever.”

Fanwo in a signed press release, on Sunday, claimed that there was a foiled assassination attempt on Bello.

He also revealed that the attempt on the Governor’s life in the Kwali area of Abuja was the third in a row on Sunday, while on his trip to Abuja along the Lokoja-Abuja highway.

Speaking about the situation, Bello said, “This afternoon about 14:00 hours. We took off from Lokoja coming to Abuja. The journey was smooth along with my convoy and at just about 16:00 hours, my convoy with the security had an encounter with another sister agency and there was a fracas. (sic)

“Immediately we weighed in and it was resolved. From there we had a smooth journey down to Abuja. Ever since I came, I have been engaged in all the activities that brought me to Abuja (sic).

“Thereafter, I began to hear on social media about assassination attempts. I want to state categorically clear dear Nigerians, that there was no assassination attempt on me, Yahaya Bello, the Executive Governor of Kogi State by the military or anybody. (sic)

“Between Kogi State and FCT, it is a secured route. Thanks be to God almighty and members of the military, Police, DSS, Navy, NSCDC, Vigilantes… So, nobody could have assassinated me or anybody in my convoy.

“It is natural that there will be fracas or misunderstanding between sister agencies that are performing their lawful duty.

“For that fracas to have happened in the first place, I call on the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Army, DSS and all law enforcement agencies that are around me and on the road to investigate it and ensure that whoever is culpable is punished according to the rules and regulations of the various Forces or Services.” (sic)

Bello further described himself as a law-abiding citizen who respects men in uniforms, noting, “It is not this time that we will have any misunderstanding (with security agencies).”

He added, “So any unruly personnel, whether that of the police or otherwise. I am asking all these law enforcement agencies to investigate it, and whoever is involved should be met with punitive actions.

The governor called on all security agencies to be professional and respect the ethics that guide their Services, noting, “We will not condone any act of indiscipline.

“Once again, record be kept straight, my life was not attempted. Just a little misunderstanding among security agencies and it has been resolved amicably”.

The governor further berated those politicising the situation and taking the incident out of context.

“So, if anybody alluding anything to it, it is your problem. Politics? Yes, it is possible because the election is just weeks away and misguided elements will take this out of context. (sic)

“But I want to assure viewers and Nigerians that we will continue to partner with the Military, police, intelligence agencies, both the NSCDC and other agencies in ensuring that we continue our good job of securing lives within Kogi State and along the Federal High way.

Similarly, the Director, Defence Information, Defence Headquarters, Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau,

also debunked the report, but revealed that those who “attacked” the Governor were criminals.

“The attack is unfortunate and we are not happy with what happened. However, the governor did not say it was the military that attacked him. Military personnel will never attack the governor.

“He said his attackers were in military uniforms. His attackers are criminals. We urged the police to investigate the matter and unravel the circumstances and those involved in the attack,” Punch reports.