FUGUS: At Least 11 Female Students Still In Captivity One Month After Kidnap

At least 11 female students of the Federal University Gusau, FUGUS in Zamfara, are still in captivity following an attack on their off-campus residence in Sabon Gida Village, on September 21.

The incident perpetrated by armed men who invaded the all-female students at about 10 p.m. that day, witnessed the kidnap of at least 24 students.

Three male labourers working on a site near the hostel were also abducted by the assailants.

Although 13 female students and the three labourers were subsequently “rescued” by a Joint Task Force of security agencies led by the Military, at least 11 remain in capacity.

The School Union Government, led by Bello Aliyu told THE WHISTLER that the school could only stay hopeful while they awaited good news from the military.

Students who spoke to our correspondent echoed the same, “They keep saying the government and other security forces are trying to secure their release,” a student who did not want to be identified told THE WHISTLER.

Attempts to reach the Nigerian Army and Police failed as none responded to calls and texts as of press time.

But speaking to THE WHISTLER, security expert, Timothy Avele described the issue of kidnapping especially in universities and schools “as a threat to national security”.

Recall that the Zamfara State government had accused the Federal Government of negotiating with the abductors of the FUGUS female students, which allegedly led to the release of the 16 rescued victims.

The FG may have denied the claims afterwards, but the accusation made headlines, given how quickly some of the students regained freedom (barely 24 hours and 72 hours respectively).

The situation stirred both praise and suspicion because it was unusual.

Reacting to why the nation’s security agencies seldom engage in rescue operations, Avele said, “Sadly, the security agencies seem to lack advanced tools and special equipment to tackle this act of terrorism.”

Another factor Avele highlighted is the need to prevent collateral damages that may result during the rescue operations considering how heavily armed these terrorists are.

“Kidnapping seems to be rising due to the gain in it, more money in it and less success in security agencies apprehending these criminals,” Avele added.