These Are Turbulent Times, We Have So Much Work To Do—Foreign Affairs Minister

The new Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, said his administration will unveil new visions for Nigeria’s foreign policy that will help provide modern solutions to the modern problems in the sector.

Tuggar said this while giving his address after being sworn in at the presidential villa on Monday.

He added that these are turbulent times in the foreign space, referencing the Niger crisis, and as such there is a lot of work to do.

“These are turbulent times. From the unfolding political crisis in Niger Republic to the regional insecurity and economic uncertainty, we have a lot of work to do.

“In the coming days, I will be meeting with many of you to better understand the needs of the ministry and develop plans to tackle these challenges.

“In due time, we will also be unveiling a new vision for Nigeria’s foreign policy. The four Ds diplomacy is centred on development, democracy, demography and diaspora. We hope to find modern solutions in order to address complex modern problems,” he said.

He also asked for cooperation from the necessary stakeholders, saying “I believe with your support, we can place Nigeria where she belongs at the pinnacle of regional and global decision-making.”

He promised to tackle the challenges present in the sector to ensure that it maintains its already high standard of excellence, stating that he was honoured by his appointment.

“It is the highest honour to be asked to serve as Minister of Foreign Affairs by President Bola Tinubu.

“The Ministry for Foreign Affairs is at the forefront of promoting Nigeria’s interest and protecting our citizens abroad.

“As a historically important ministry, foreign affairs has long represented a high standard of excellence. It is therefore our job to make sure that those standards never fail. Each and every one of us has a key role to play,” he said.