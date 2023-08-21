Merger Talks: Don’t Listen To Rumours, Obi Tells Obidients

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Monday described reports that he is discussing the possibility of a merger with Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as a rumour.

There were reports on Monday that Obi, Atiku, and Kwankwaso have commenced talks towards forming a formidable party that will effectively challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in elections.

It was also reported that towards the actualisation of the objective, the three political leaders, who contested the February 25 presidential election against President Bola Tinubu of the APC, have held a number of meetings.

According to the reports, Atiku first met Kwankwaso, before Obi held talks with PDP stakeholders.

The reports said the planned merger would present a united front to challenge the APC, if the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal nullifies Tinubu’s election and orders a rerun or fresh election.

However, if the tribunal goes ahead to uphold Tinubu’s election, Obi, Atiku and Kwankwaso are considering forming a formidable political party that can wrest power from the APC in 2027, the reports said.

But, addressing Labour Party members in Edo State on Monday, Obi suggested that the reports are mere speculations.

Obi spoke at the LP rally in Benin ahead of the local government elections in the state.

Apparently commenting on the reports that he was in merger talks with Atiku and Kwankwaso, Obi said, “The Labour Party will continue to grow. We will continue to get stronger (and) better.

“Half of the things you are hearing everywhere are rumours, don’t listen to them.

“We are committed to building a better and a new Nigeria where we will move Nigeria from consumption to production.”

Obi was a member of the PDP before moving to the Labour Party.

He was the running mate of PDP presidential candidate, Atiku, in the 2019 presidential poll.

The former Anambra State governor indicated interest in the PDP presidential ticket for the 2023 general elections before leaving for the LP.

According to the result released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Atiku, Obi and Kwankwaso finished second, third and fourth, respectively, behind Tinubu of the APC, in the February 25 presidential election.

Obi and Atiku are challenging Tinubu’s election at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The tribunal has reserved judgment on separate petitions filed against Tinubu’s election by Atiku, Obi and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Meanwhile, speaking further at the LP rally in Edo State on Monday, Obi urged the party’s candidates to ensure that they fulfil their campaign promises, if they win the election.

“Those of you who are contesting, go and tell the people what you will do and whatever you say, if you succeed, do it.

“No more promise-and-fail. The time for fake promises has passed in this country; we don’t want anybody to promise us fake things now. Anything you promise you must deliver.”

Obi is also expected in Owerri, Imo State, as the special guest of honour at the flag-off of the campaign of Athan Achonu, Labour Party candidate for the November 11 governorship election in the state.