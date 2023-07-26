‘They Will Build His Statue Soon,’ Fans React To Messi’s Incredible Brace For Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has already begun to change the fortune of Inter Miami in the American League

Miama had lost several games and were out of favour team until a surprise announcement of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, Messi.

Messi secured a first win for Miami with a freekick late into the game on his debut against Cruz Azul.

Starting against Atlanta United FC in a Group F clash, the Argentine opened the scoreline in the 8th and 22nd minutes to give Miami a 2-0 lead.

Robert Taylor scored the third goal to end the first half. Taylor in the 53rd-minute courtesy of a Messi assist.

He was substituted in the 75th minute following an incredible show at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Messi’s second game brought celebrities like DJ Khaled, DJ, Diddy, rapper, Camila Cabello (singer) Rauw Alejandro (singer) and Ray Allen, former NBA player, to the DRV PNK Stadium.

Messi’s performance at the Major League Soccer (MSL) club has spurred reactions across the globe.

Thomas Müller vis his Twitter wrote “Messimania @ MLS,” adding a clap and thumbs-up emojis.

Stef_Andre Tweeted, “Messi’s performance yesterday got me thinking and thanking God I picked Messi as my GOAT because I would have been explaining why (Ronaldo has no) World Cup, no evidence.”

POOJA, a sports commentator said, “PSG fans could’ve shown this same support for Messi and push him to win the Champions League or even better seasons with them but they are spoilt fans. No one will believe Messi can still play club football like this after the World Cup. Mbappe should leave, Neymar return to Barcelona & turn the club to Hallow FC.”

DesmundOris tweeted, “By the time Messi is done with Inter Miami, they would build a statue for him in front of their stadium. 3 goals and 1 assist in 2 games. This is the kind of stat padding I like.”

Also, @AnabellaMarvy tweeted, “Everything about Messi’s career is fated. His time at PSG was meant to be because it gave him the greatest crown in football.

“He has the Ballon d’Or, golden boots, world cup, and now he is enjoying his football in the MLS. Every career choice he has made has been perfect.”

