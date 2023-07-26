Coup: ECOWAS Calls For Release Of Niger Republic President Mohamed

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The ECOWAS Commission has condemned the coup d’Etat in Niger Republic which has resulted in the country’s President, Mohamed Bazoum, being detained.

The Commission in a statement on Wednesday urged the coup plotters to free the president without any condition.

Foreign media reports that the coup plotters, who are largely drawn from the presidential guard(PG) in the country, sealed off the president’s residence and office, saying they will not “release the president.”

Those involved claim to be disgruntled with the military leadership of the country.

The PG are soldiers who are designated to guard the president as well as the presidential palace.

But the presidency and army authorities has vowed to “attack the elements of the Presidential Guard who are involved in this.”

ECOWAS has urged the international community to stand with the democratically elected president of Niger Republic.

The statement reads, “ECOWAS has received the news of an attempted coup d’Etat in Niger with shock and consternation.

“ECOWAS condemns in the strongest terms the attempt to seize power by force

and calls on the coup plotters to free the democratically- elected President of

the Republic immediately and without any condition.

“ECOWAS and the international community will hold all those involved in the

plot responsible for the security and safety of the President, his family,

members of the government and the general public.”