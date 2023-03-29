‘They’re Looking For BVAS Or iRev’ —Twitter Users Mock APC Youth Leader After Abuja Robbery Incident

Some Nigerians have taken to Twitter to make sarcastic comments about a robbery incident in Abuja involving Dayo Israel, the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress.

Israel early on Wednesday had taken to Twitter to express his outrage and frustration after robbers broke into his car in Maitama and took his bag which contained his Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards and tokens.

According to him, the robbers smashed the glass of his vehicle on Tuesday at an undisclosed location in Maitama.

Sharing a picture of the smashed car on his Twitter page, he wrote, “Car broken into, glass shattered, bag stolen, Atm cards, tokens, etc. Gone. Maitama. All is well.”

But reacting to his tweet, some Nigerians chose to mock him and made sarcastic comments.

One of them is a former Senator that represented Kaduna Central in the eighth senate, Shehu Sani.

He tweeted that the alleged robbers may be searching for BVAS or iRev inside his car!

The ex-senator appeared to be mocking the ruling party for the failure of the National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to upload the results of the presidential election of February 25 into its results viewing portal (iRev).

Here are other comments:

Everything is not cruise. This young man lost things, sympathize with him or look away. I don't understand the kind of politics we play here in nigeria — African naeChe (@omoigbo003) March 29, 2023

Stop spreading fake news and fear about Abuja. The city is safe. Go back to your state and complain. Abuja Ronu o! — Ama, the Amazing (@the_amazingama) March 29, 2023

Sorry my Bro,may be the bad people de look for Bivas or iRev. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) March 29, 2023

Pastor Dayo Israel, don't paint Nigeria in bad light.



Mr President efforts in cubbing vices are felt everywhere, including Abuja the FCT.



This picture has been circulating in the media for 4 years. You can do better as a religion leader.



Dear DSS, no shades & no offense o 👏 — Communicator ☪️ (@usman__haruna) March 29, 2023

APC youth leader @dayoisrael, stop painting Nigeria in bad light. There are no robbers in Nigeria let alone the Federal Capital Territory. You lifted this photo from Google just to paint a bad picture of Nigeria to the world. This is really bad and unacceptable. Do better pastor. — Harrison Ufuoma🦁 (@_OfHarrison) March 29, 2023

Just atm cards, tokens, bag stolen.

Now imagine how the man, the party and the people who lost their mandate in broad daylight; actually, by 4am feel about it. — EDEH (@ViktorEdeh) March 29, 2023