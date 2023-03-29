‘They’re Looking For BVAS Or iRev’ —Twitter Users Mock APC Youth Leader After Abuja Robbery Incident
Some Nigerians have taken to Twitter to make sarcastic comments about a robbery incident in Abuja involving Dayo Israel, the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress.
Israel early on Wednesday had taken to Twitter to express his outrage and frustration after robbers broke into his car in Maitama and took his bag which contained his Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards and tokens.
According to him, the robbers smashed the glass of his vehicle on Tuesday at an undisclosed location in Maitama.
Sharing a picture of the smashed car on his Twitter page, he wrote, “Car broken into, glass shattered, bag stolen, Atm cards, tokens, etc. Gone. Maitama. All is well.”
But reacting to his tweet, some Nigerians chose to mock him and made sarcastic comments.
One of them is a former Senator that represented Kaduna Central in the eighth senate, Shehu Sani.
He tweeted that the alleged robbers may be searching for BVAS or iRev inside his car!
The ex-senator appeared to be mocking the ruling party for the failure of the National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to upload the results of the presidential election of February 25 into its results viewing portal (iRev).
Here are other comments: