LRCN Staff Shun Work Over Alleged Harassment, Intimidation By Director

Staff members of the Librarians’ Registration Council of Nigeria (LRCN) are reportedly absconding from work over allegations of high-handedness by the council’s director of administration, Adetimi Adeyanju.

A petition written by one Odion Abieyuwa and addressed to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, accused Adeyanju of threatening staff with their means of livelihood.

The petition which was obtained by THE WHISTLER said Adeyanju was incapable of heading any sensitive department in the council.

It added that the director had been named in six petitions against the council and was incapable of becoming the director of the council.

“The staff of the Council do not go to work regularly because of harassment and intimidation,” the petition read.

“He keeps threatening staff that their lives and livelihoods are in his palms. That he can destroy their files and crush whoever crosses his path. That he can make them not to grow in service because he can destroy their files.

“In a meeting with his immediate staff in December last year, he told them that as at that time, 6 petitions had been written against the Council, 3 directly concerning him and the other 3 against some members of management staff and himself. In all, he was involved in all 6.

“I wonder why people who are under your watch have 6 petitions against them and are still left in the system.

“This is a man who cannot manage the affairs of the Council as Director of Administration, but scheming to be Acting Registrar/CEO even though he is not a librarian.”

The petitioner prayed the education minister to investigate Adeyanju and carry out a staff audit in the council.

Recall that Adeyanju had earlier been the subject of a promotion racket in a petition sent to the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

The director was also accused of receiving kickbacks from junior officers after the payment of Duty Tour Allowances for unattended conferences

THE WHISTLER reports that the LRCN leadership has been in disarray as the acting registrar, Jafaar Jafaar has outlived his tenure.

The council is also bedevilled with a myriad of fraud allegations, promotion racketeering, diversion of funds and misappropriation.