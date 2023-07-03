‘They’re Not Ready To Defend Tinubu’s Victory’ — Obi Says As INEC Asks Tribunal To Adjourn Defence

The Presidential Election Petitions Court, Abuja, on Monday, adjourned sitting in the petition of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, against the election of President Bola Tinubu at the instance of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Recall that on July 23, Obi’s legal team and that of the People’s Democratic party, PDP, closed their presentation of evidence against INEC’s declaration of Tinubu as winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Within the three weeks approved for them by the PEPC, the LP fielded 13 witnesses while PDP presented 27.

The court gave a week-long adjournment for INEC to begin its defence.

But at its resumed sitting on Monday morning, the legal team of INEC led by A.B. Mahmoud SAN asked the court for an adjournment till tomorrow (Tuesday) on the grounds of the unavailability of one of its witnesses for the day.

INEC tied the development to domestic reasons.

Lawyers representing Obi, Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress did not raise objection for adjournment.

Subsequently, the five-man panel of the court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, adjourned the case till Tuesday.

Reacting to the press, Obi’s legal team led by Dr Livy Uzoukwu SAN accused INEC of not being ready to defend the 2023 presidential election.

He maintained there are contradictions and inconsistencies associated with the poll.

“I am sure that they are not ready to defend this case. I stand to be proved wrong but I wish they defend this matter so that the public will come to see more things,” Uzoukwu said.

The learned silk claimed further that, ” I continue to say that we have never had an election like this last one.”

THE WHISTLER reports that in line with the PEPC pre-hearing directive, INEC and other respondents have five days each to defend Tinubu’s victory.