Konate’s Real Madrid Dream Ends

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Ibrahima Konate will no longer leave Liverpool for Real Madrid.

The defender revealed he is “close to an agreement” with Liverpool over a new contract and there is a “big chance” he will remain at Anfield next season.

The France centre-back’s current deal expires this summer, five years after he joined from RB Leipzig for £35m. he has been on the radar of Real Madrid who hope to replenish their aging defence in the summer.

Speaking after Liverpool’s Merseyside derby win on Sunday, the 26-year-old insisted his future has never been in doubt, implying that he told sporting director Richard Hughes from the outset of negotiations he did not want to leave.

“There are many things people have said but for a long time we have spoken with the club and we are close to an agreement,” said Konate.

“I think everyone wished for that for as soon as possible but we are in a good way.”

Advertisement

He added: “For sure, there is a big chance that I’m here next season. This is what I’ve always wanted.

“I’m waiting to sort the contract but when everything is sorted you will have to ask Richard what I said to him in September, November before everyone talked about everything and he’s going to say something to make everyone quiet.

“When he’s going to reply, you will see. I just wish that.”

Asked why the situation has dragged on until April, Konate referenced the contract situation of team-mates Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah last season, saying it was “exactly the same” and “this is maybe how the club want it”.

Konate has made 113 Premier League appearances since joining the Reds, helping them win the league title last season, and FA Cup and EFL Cup in 2022.

Advertisement

Liverpool will end this campaign without silverware but look set to qualify for next season’s Champions League. They are currently fifth – seven points clear of sixth-placed Chelsea.

“It’s been a bad season for the standards of Liverpool. If we finish in the top four, we won’t be happy, for sure,” said Konate.

“For sure with this kind of a season, we have to give our all next season to make something good.

“It’s such an amazing club and amazing family… This club means so much to me.”

Konate has had a challenging campaign personally. His father died in France in January, but the centre-back offered to return early from a period of compassionate leave given Liverpool’s defensive injuries.

“It was a tough year because many things happened and I think if everyone knew exactly what happened to me, they could understand many things, which kind of sacrifices I’ve done for this club,” he said.

Advertisement

“I think it is great and one day I would take the time to think about it. Right now, we focus on the end of the season and make sure we are qualified for the Champions League.

“After, we take the time to talk about the season because it’s going to be a big part of my story and it’s sad in one part, but it’s very nice for my story when I explain that to my future kids and those people who support this club as well.”