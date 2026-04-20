U.S. Mission Reaffirms Strong, Enduring Partnership With Nigeria

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The United States Mission in Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Nigeria, highlighting ongoing cooperation across key sectors including security, trade, health, education and culture.

The Mission, in a statement shared on its official channels, said people-to-people connections and private sector partnerships remain central to the relationship between both countries.

It noted that the United States and Nigeria continue to maintain enduring ties that support mutual prosperity and development.

The reaffirmation comes amid ongoing efforts by both countries to deepen practical cooperation, particularly through the US-Nigeria Commercial and Investment Partnership, a five-year framework designed to boost trade, attract investment and promote private sector-led growth.

Recent engagements under the framework, including ministerial-level meetings in Lagos co-chaired by US officials and Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, have led to the establishment of working groups focused on agriculture, the digital economy and infrastructure.

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These initiatives are aimed at translating policy discussions into tangible outcomes such as job creation, innovation and expanded commercial opportunities.

US officials, including Chargé d’Affaires Keith Heffern and Political and Economic Chief Michael Ervin, have reiterated America’s commitment to strengthening economic ties with Nigeria, describing the country as a key partner in sub-Saharan Africa.

Beyond government-level engagements, the Mission also highlighted continued collaboration in education, public health and cultural exchange programmes that connect citizens of both nations.

Analysts say such reaffirmations serve as important diplomatic signals, particularly at a time of evolving global and regional challenges, with Nigeria remaining a strategic partner for the United States in areas such as counterterrorism, regional stability and economic development in West Africa.

The statement comes days after security and commercial discussions involving the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce, where officials reiterated support for businesses operating across both economies.