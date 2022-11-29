Thieves Break Into Yemi Alade’s Hotel Room In Côte d’Ivoire, Steal Money

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Popular Nigerian singer Yemi Alade said she was robbed in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, where she went to perform over the weekend.

The music star took to her Instagram page on Monday to complain about how thieves got into her hotel room.

According to her, the robbers ransacked her belongings and stole all the “money they could find.”

Sharing a video of herself she wrote: “A few minutes after I left my room, some unknown people decided to go through my things and steal: all the money they could find. very good.”

Alade, who attended and performed at the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend, travelled to Côte d’voire for a 3-day gathering of creatives from Africa and the Diaspora.

While responding to fans that showed concern over the incident, Alade noted that; “they (authorities in the country) are investigating, looking through Cameras and all but she knows the money is all gone by now. The suspects are all denying.”

The event hosted by the African EXport-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the African Union, and the Government of Cote d’voire is a prelude to the next Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) Summit at IATF2023.