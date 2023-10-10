Three Fraudsters Arrested For Trying To Swindle Lady With Money-Doubling Trick In Lagos

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a unit of the Lagos State Police Command, have arrested three alleged fraudsters for trying to swindle a 23-year-old lady with a money-doubling trick.

The suspects, two males and a female, were arrested at Idumota, while they were holding the uncooperative lady hostage.

It was gathered that the victim who was going to Iyana Oworo from Gerard Road Ikoyi, had boarded the suspects’ car; but instead of taking her to Iyana Oworo, which is her destination, she was forcibly taken to Idumota.

While the suspects were trying to introduce the victim to their money-doubling business, she sighted an RRS patrol team at Idumota and raised an alarm, which led to their arrest.

This was disclosed by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement on Tuesday.

“The victim, a 23-year-old lady (name withheld) heading to Iyana Oworo from Gerard Road Ikoyi, boarded the suspects’ Volkswagen Vento salon car with registration number BDG 513 EJ but was forcibly taken to Idumota.



“The three suspects, Austin Okoro ‘m’ aged 47, ring leader, Godwin Asezour ‘m’ aged 54 and Susan Elohor ‘f’ aged 42, while on the diversion, attempted to swindle their victim by ostensibly introducing her to their alleged money-doubling business.



“The victim, however, sighted an RRS patrol team at Idumota and successfully raised the alarm to their hearing, which led to the prompt arrest of the suspects.



“The suspects have since been charged to court following completion of investigation by the CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi-led RRS.”