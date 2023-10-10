‘They Accused Me Of Serving Jihadist’ — Buhari’s Ex-Aide Femi Adesina To Reply Christian Preachers In New Book

In his new book, “Working With Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity”, Femi Adesina has said he will respond to preachers who accused him of serving a jihadist.

Adesina, who served in the Muhammadu Buhari administration from 2015 to 2023, said he was at the mercy of “supposedly Christian preachers who were full of bile, malice and malediction” during his time in office.

He said these preachers “cursed, saw evil visions, gave prophecies which never came to pass, and whipped up hatred from the pulpit against the country’s leadership” during his former principal’s tenure.

Adesina, however, said that he was grateful to Reverend Chris Okotie, Senior Pastor of Household of God Church, who called him up during a difficult time to encourage him and advised him to stay loyal to his former boss.

“That was a Christian preacher who chose to be Christlike, when many others were excoriating the Christians in the Buhari government, saying we were serving a Muslim fanatic and jihadist. “Father forgive them, for they know not what they do,” the former presidential aide said, adding that a chapter in his forthcoming book will expose some of the preachers.

“There, you will get to read what some preachers did to us, and how they spewed hatred from the pulpit. So very unlike Jesus Christ. Pity!” Adesina hinted in a Facebook post on Friday.

Meanwhile, there are indications that Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Church Worldwide, and Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, are among the clerics Adesina will address in the forthcoming book.

He had once slammed Oyedepo for describing Buhari’s administration as the most corrupt in Nigeria’s history.

“The bishop at Ota can’t even get his facts right. Blinded by hatred for PMB, he says Auditor General stole N80bn. Pity!

“He doesn’t know difference between Accountant General (only alleged) and Auditor General. Like OBJ said long ago, we should begin to ordain our own bishops,” Adesina had tweeted in June 2022.

In July 2023, Adesina responded to Bishop Kukah after he said Nigerians witnessed the worst phase of corruption under the Buhari administration.

“We have seen the worst phase of corruption in Nigeria, Femi Falana, my friend here will speak about that because he has published a series of articles talking about what happened under the Buhari administration.

“They were not the ones who caused corruption but I think in the last administration, we saw the ugliest phase of corruption whether in moral terms, financial terms and other terms,” Kukah had said.

But responding in a tweet, Adesina claimed that Bishop Kukah was still pained that the former head of state didn’t patronise him (Kukah) as Nigeria’s President.

“Who listens to that Bishop again? He’s still pained that he got no under-the-cassock patronage from Buhari, unlike in the past. As e dey pain them, e dey sweet us,” the former presidential aide stated.

