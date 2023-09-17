Tinubu Appoints Ex-Leadership Editor Nkwocha, Others As Aides To VP Shettima

175 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has appointed a former General Manager and Daily Editor of LEADERSHIP Newspaper, Kingsley Stanley Nkwocha, as Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications in the Presidency.

Nkwocha was appointed alongside several others who will work in the Office of the Vice President.

Nkwocha holds a Master’s Degree in International Affairs and Strategy from the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, as well as a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of Maiduguri.

He began his career as a proofreader and rose through the ranks, holding various positions, including Group Politics Editor, Managing Editor, and Editorial Director at LEADERSHIP in 2018.

He ventured into consulting and training, working in countries such as Liberia, Ethiopia, Brazil, and the United States of America, where he spent significant time.

Upon returning to Nigeria in 2021, Nkwocha established Goldspring Prints and Press Ltd and Triple Impact Media and Communications Ltd.

He had served as the Secretary of the Media Directorate of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC), where he oversaw the Media and Publicity, Public Affairs, Strategic Communication, and New Media Directorates, as well as being a member of the Public Affairs directorate.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu also appointed Tope Fasua, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Analytics Consulting, as the Special Adviser on Economic Affairs in the VP’s office.

Fasua, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), holds a Ph.D. in Public Administration and has taken courses at the London Business School and Harvard University.

Others appointed to the VP’s office include Sadiq S Jambo as Special Adviser Economy, Dr. Muhammad Bulama as Senior Special Assistant Special Duty, Mahmud Muhammad as Personal Assistant Domestic North-East and Ahmed Ningi as Senior Special Assistant Digital Media and Emergency Management.