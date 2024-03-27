Tinubu Appoints Major-General Laka, Ex-DIG Kokumo Heads Of Counter-Terrorism, Arms Control Comtres

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

As part of efforts to address security challenges, President Bola Tinubu has appointed new heads for the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) and the National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC).

Retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Johnson Babatunde Kokumo has been named the new Coordinator of the NCCSALW.

Tinubu mandated Kokumo to revamp the Centre and devise strategies to combat the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, which is a driver of insecurity.

Presidential spokesperson, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, noted the appointee’s over three decades of experience in crime prevention, management, analysis, and control.

“DIG Kokumo (rtd) is a seasoned and accomplished law enforcement professional with over 30 years of experience in crime prevention, management, analysis, and control.

“He was Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja, from 2022 to 2023,” said Ngelale.

Meanwhile, Major-General Adamu Garba Laka, a counterterrorism expert, was appointed as the National Coordinator of the NCTC to lead efforts in eliminating security threats through proactive and diligent counter-terrorism coordination.

Ngelale said Laka has experience in degrading terrorist groups in the North-East, and has served in Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the US AFRICOM exercise in Senegal.

“He (Laka) holds Master’s Degrees in National Security from the National Defence University, Pakistan, and in International Affairs and Strategic Studies, Nigerian Defence Academy,” he added.