Tinubu Arrives Borno For Army Conference

155 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Maiduguri, Borno State where he is scheduled to attend the Nigerian Army Annual Conference as a Special Guest of Honour.

Tinubu’s presence in the state marks his first visit to the North East since his assumption of office.

Advertisement

The conference with the theme “Personnel Motivation for Effective Operational Performance in a Joint Environment” will be held from December 10 to December 16 at the Major General MSA Aliyu Hall, Command Guest House, Maiduguri.

The Spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed that the week-long conference is significant to national security and stability as it offers the avenue to evaluate and comprehensively review its ongoing operational engagements in all theatres of operations across the country.

“This will provide the NA an in-depth insight to make far-reaching decisions that will be result-oriented towards achieving its set objective of addressing multifaceted security challenges in the country,” the Army said.