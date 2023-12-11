JUST IN: Bandits Launch Another Attack On Abuja Estate, Abduct Infant, 3 Other Residents

One year after bandits attacked the Kubwa Extension II Relocation Estate along Arab Road in Abuja, some bandits late Sunday carried out another attack in the area and abducted a woman and her three children, including a six-month-old.

The assailants reportedly struck between 8 pm and 9 pm on Sunday, firing shots randomly in the Zone 5 area of the estate.

The FCT Police Command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, could not be reached for comments as of press time.

THE WHISTLER had reported how bandits abducted some residents of the estate during an attack on December 6, 2022.

The assailants demanded N1 billion to release their victims.